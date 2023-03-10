Holy Ten brings Book of Malachi to Bulawayo

Showbiz Reporter

RAPPER Holy Ten is set to bring his Book of Malachi album to Bulawayo next weekend.

The self-proclaimed leader of the youth is fresh from a show in South Africa as part of efforts to promote his latest album.

He will share the stage at Palace Hotel with Dj Ayaxxx, Dj Bhanditi, Dj Mandoza, and Dj Kietho. The event taking place next week Saturday will be hosted by MC Jaiva.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said everything is in place for the show. “As a leisure spot we have made it clear that we want to promote Zimbabwean artists and we will continue to do so. We will be bringing different artists from different genres so that we accommodate everyone who visits our place.”

The hotel has become home to a host of artists who have performed at the venue. These include Clement Mangwaza, Seh Calaz, Tocky Vibes, Andy Muridzo, Bev, Jah Signal, and Zoey.