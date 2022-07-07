Holy Ten brings Energy tour to Bulawayo, Plumtree

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RAPPER Holy Ten is set to light up Matabeleland region this weekend when he brings his Energy album to the southern part of the country this weekend.

The smooth-voiced musician will start the album tour in Bulawayo at The Boundary at a show dubbed “Holy Friday”. He is set to share the stage with Asaph, King Mo and Jah Nera.

On the decks, DJ Mzoe, Kead Wikead and Henry HP will take care of business.

The following day, the Mwana Ndakubirai hit-maker will upscale rap music in the border town of Plumtree at a show to be held at KoNdabayakhe (Ex Dumms Palace).

He will be accompanied by Etherton B and Garry B while DJ Carter and DJ Lexi will turn the tables.

The 10-track album has delighted fans and music lovers alike as evidenced by trending videos of past tours.

Organiser of the shows, Dee Nosh who this year, embarked on a mission to promote local talent said the tour is meant to grow the rap industry.

“Through the Energy tour, Holy Ten is collaborating with various hip-hop artistes who want to push their music throughout the country.

He approached me to work with him and he couldn’t have done this at a better time as I’m also hosting several shows with local acts to promote them.

“We opted to have a show in Plumtree because not many hip-hop shows have been taking place there so this is our way of growing the genre,” said Dee Nosh.

The album that was released last month is available on different online platforms such as YouTube, Audiomack and Spotify.

It features four collaborations which include Too Scared (featuring Bulawayo’s Kim Richards), Ndorecover (featuring Crooger), Ndiri Ndega (featuring songbird Feli Nandi) and Husiku Hurefu (featuring dancehall singer Nutty O).

Other songs on the album are It’s Never Easy, Kudhara Kwangu, Bhachi re Dior, Ka This, Ka That, Zvaifaya and The Point Iripano. – @mthabisi_mthire