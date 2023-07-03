Holy Ten joins elite Starbrite judges panel

Showbiz Writer

After mesmerising the world of music with his deep voice, Holy Ten has added another feather to his cap as he has joined the StarBrite Zimbabwe talent show judging panel for season 11.

By his own admission, it is a tough place to be on the other side of the mic, not as an artiste but as a critic.

“It’s a tough challenge. I’ve always been on the other side of the mic as a musician, but now, having to judge talent is a privilege,” said Holy Ten last week before an event that marked the long road to another finale that will be televised on the national broadcaster ZBC.

Holy Ten joins an elite team of judges alongside fellow debutante producer Russo, with the long-serving judge Karin Coric, Patience Lusengo Muzanenhamo and legendary guitar wizard Clive “Mono” Mukundu also returning.

Veteran arts journalist, broadcaster and VoiceOver artiste Robert Mukondiwa also reprises his role.

“It’s a passion of mine and I’ll keep working hard to make the dreams of these young stars in the making come true because we owe it to Barney’s passion and commitment. I also owe it to my home province to make a mark,” said Mukondiwa.

Running for the 11th season since its recommencement, Starbrite initially started in the late 80s being the brainchild of veteran broadcaster Barney Mpariwa who still stewards the boat today, albeit on an unkindly meagre budget as many sponsors decide to penny-pinch.

“Going forward, we hope corporates and prominent Zimbabweans will not be allured by vanity where they sponsor events to be seen, buying CDs at launches for thousands of dollars for one established artiste whereas the same amount can lift the lives and profiles of hundreds of aspiring stars when poured into Starbrite,” added judge Mukondiwa.

Starbrite airs every Saturday on ZTV at 6pm. The show has managed to unearth talent that includes Kure hit-maker Ishan, house sensation Novuyo Seagirl, Willom Tight, Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Bryan K, Pro Beats, Mateo, Tendai Chidarikire and Nyasha Timbe, among others.