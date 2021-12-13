Holy Ten, Kikky BadA$$ rule Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BARS, metaphors and rhymes characterise the hip hop genre and on Saturday, juggernauts of this genre converged at Bulawayo Theatre Club for the 2021 Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards.

The countdown to the 11th edition of the premier award ceremony meant to celebrate creatives who excel in the hip-hop industry elapsed and a lot of surprises were to be encountered at the awards.

But it came as no surprise when Kikky BadA$$ and Holy Ten bagged more gongs than others as the two had been nominated in seven categories apiece.

Holy Ten led the pack with three gongs for the Best Male, Best Album and People’s Choice categories while Kikky BadA$$ was hot on his heels, scooping two awards for the Best Female and Best hip-hop group/duo categories in the process.

Skyz Metro FM’s Khekhe and Nash TV presenter Spanchi Omnyama hosted the event. Khekhe was clad in navy blue overalls while Spanchi Omnyama was dressed to kill in a white “wedding gown”.

To cater for those who could not physically attend the awards were streamed live via the Zim Hip Hop Awards Facebook Page and on Skyz FM radio.

To kickstart proceedings, contemporary artiste Ronald Stone led the audience in singing the national anthem. This was followed by the Bulawayo and Harare cyphers visuals which had various artistes performing on them.

The Bulawayo one consisted of rappers Noluntu J, Fab G Umshana Kagogo and Indigo Saint just to name a few while the Harare one had Seven Cadre, TSG, Switchie Weston, Donne Jovi and more.

No live performances were done as the award ceremony started late and due to Covid-19 regulations stipulating that the curfew hours are between 9PM and 6AM, the awards were to be cut short.

Awa Khiwe was awarded as Best Zim Hip Hop artiste in the diaspora while Zimpapers’ scribe Mthabisi Tshuma continued his fine journalistic form as he added another award into his locker. The journalist bagged two awards in a space of a month after scooping the Best Journalist gong at the recently-held Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

To celebrate his hefty spoils from the awards, rapper Holy Ten performed at the Walkers Pub and Grill at the Bulawayo Centre area.

Below is the full list of winners

1. Best Male

Holy 10

2. Best Female

Kikky BadA$$

3. Best Collaboration

Mile ft marques -rasta

4. Best hip-hop group/duo

Crooger and Kikky BadA$$

5. Best Producer

Tha Dawg

6. Best Newcomer

Volts

7. Best Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

Big Bass

8. Best Album

Holy ten – Risky life

9. Best Promoter

Magamba network

10. Best Diaspora

Awa

11. Best Radio DJ

DJ Mox

12. Best Gospel Act

NTA

13. Best Underground

Malcom mufunde

14. Best Alternative

Dough major

15. Best Media Online

Zazise

16. Best journalist

Mthabisi Tshuma

17. Song Of The Year

Volts –these days

18. Video Of The Year & Video Director Of The Year

King 98 – chini juu

19. Best Hip Hop Hustle

Tashamiswa

20. Best Hip Hop Verse (Sweet 16 Award)

Indigo saint -93 till infinity freestyle

21. Hip Hop Personality Of The Year

R Peels

22. People’s Choice

Holy Ten.