Holy Ten, Killer T, Poptain, Ammara descend on Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe will be a hive of activity this weekend with a number of artists from Harare set to entertain revellers in the mining town.

Killer T who was at Solomon’s Lifestyle Café last month where he serenaded his legion of fans will return to the city on Friday, only that this time he will be in the smaller town of Redcliff at Las Vegas Club where he will share the stage with Ammara Brown. They are billed to perform at the club’s proprietor Madro Matiza’s birthday bash.

On Saturday, Holy Ten and Poptain will combine forces when they bring their ‘The Energy Tour’ to the city of Gold. Holy Ten is on a national tour where he is promoting his new album entitled ‘The Energy’.

On the decks will be resident DJs P-Nut, Nashley, Palerox and Blackculture.

They will perform at Solomon’s Lifestyle Café on Saturday.