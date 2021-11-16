Holy Ten pays homage to fans in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Rapper Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) has released a video on YouTube, paying homage to Bulawayo after his maiden show in the city where he performed at The Hub a fortnight ago.

In the video, Samanyanga as Holy Ten is affectionately known thanks Bulawayo residents for the warm welcome and alludes to himself as the Shona king with a Ndebele crown.

The video that was shot by his manager Shawn Maguma and edited by Holy Ten himself showcases the Gundamwenda singer touring Bulawayo enroute to Vic Falls.

Holy Ten put up a stellar show and promised to come back to Bulawayo soon. – @eMKlass­49