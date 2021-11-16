Breaking News
SRC suspends Zifa Board, risks Fifa ban

SRC suspends Zifa Board, risks Fifa ban

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Holy Ten pays homage to fans in Bulawayo

16 Nov, 2021 - 14:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Holy Ten pays homage to fans in Bulawayo Holy Ten

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Rapper Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) has released a video on YouTube, paying homage to Bulawayo after his maiden show in the city where he performed at The Hub a fortnight ago.

In the video, Samanyanga as Holy Ten is affectionately known thanks Bulawayo residents for the warm welcome and alludes to himself as the Shona king with a Ndebele crown.

The video that was shot by his manager Shawn Maguma and edited by Holy Ten himself showcases the Gundamwenda singer touring Bulawayo enroute to Vic Falls.

Holy Ten put up a stellar show and promised to come back to Bulawayo soon. – @eMKlass­49

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting