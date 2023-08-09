Holy Ten rallies behind President’s projects

Online Reporter

Talented and popular hip-hop artist, Holy Ten, has applauded President Mnangagwa for the development projects he has undertaken in the country in the past five years.

This follows the completion of the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post and the rehabilitation of several roads across the country, including the reconstrution of the 580-kilometre Harare-Beitbridge Highway.

Just last, President Mnangagwa was in Hwange where he commissioned two units at Hwange Thermal Power Station – Unit 7 and 8, that are already feeding more than 600MW to the national grid, ending load shedding that had been stalking the country.

Many other development projects like dams, irrigation schemes, clinics, schools and mines have been initiated and completed by President Mnangagwa.

In a video making rounds on social media, Holy Ten, real name Mukudzei Chitsama, is seen applauding these projects. “Hoyoo, Holy Ten leader of the youths, speaker of the truth, and I am proud of my country Zimbabwe,” he said. “Over the weekend, we are in Beitbridge, and we have seen the development that is being done at the border post. It is totally out of this world. We have been in and out of the airport, things are changing.

“I want to tell you something, there is money that has been availed under the drug and substance abuse mitigation fund. This is for the youth, this is the change. So, I want to thank the comrade himself, President Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are supporting you, we are with you the President of the people.”

Of late, Holy Ten, has been letting his music speak for itself, churning out hit after hit.

The “Ucharamba Uchipisa” hitmaker has been making waves across the showbiz industry, with his music being played on local and regional radio and television stations.

He has recently released songs such as “Usavasekerere” and “Put It Down”, which have put his name on the map.

Holy Ten has said he will continue speaking his mind.