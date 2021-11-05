Holy Ten stages maiden Bulawayo show

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THANK God it’s Friday!

Tonight, rapper Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) who arrived in Bulawayo last night will be performing at The Hub.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Holy Ten’s manager Shawn Maguma said the Mwana Ndakubirai hit-maker is raring to go and the show is going to be one to remember.

“This is our first time performing in the city of Kings and Queens and we’ve experienced nothing but love from residents of Bulawayo. We’ve been to the hood on a tour and fans can expect surprises,” said Shawn.

The rapper is billed to perform alongside Bulawayo’s very own Mzoe 7, DJ Rhaftoe, DJ Slimzar Wa Africa, FFF Molfy, Smithoe, Markwest, La Breeze, DJ Dosta and Toxic Chemical and this will be a good start to a fun-filled weekend ahead of the RoilBAA ceremony tomorrow.

Tomorrow, Holy Ten will head to Victoria Falls where he will perform at Comfort Pub and Grill with MS Cass, MC Mafia King, DJ Static, DJ Dave Harry and DJ Mike. – @eMKlass_49