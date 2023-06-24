Homeless Dynamos settle at B/F…Blue Carnival perches @ Emagumeni

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]icle.co.zw

IN a pivotal moment for Dynamos Football Club, the time has come to demonstrate the strength of their support, with a move that reflects the backing of their seven million loyal fans. With the closure of Harare’s National Sports Stadium, DeMbare, along with seven other Premier Soccer League teams, were asked by the Premier Soccer League to seek alternative venues for their home games leading them to set their sights on Bulawayo’s iconic Barbourfields Stadium.

Harare’s shortage of stadiums left the teams with no choice but to share the National Sports Stadium resulting in excessive usage that posed both logistical and a health hazard. The Sport and Recreation Commission, the custodians of the facility, had no option but to recommend its closure due to sporadic cholera outbreaks. What made the situation worse was the lack of water which expose fans to health risks.

The league had to temporarily suspend games to allow time for the stadiums requiring attention to be attended to as playing in empty stadia was going to cost clubs. Each team was asked to submit names of two stadiums it could use for their home matches. Dynamos which says it enjoys support of half the population, failed to meet the June 16 deadline but has indicated that it is finalising lease agreements with Bulawayo City Council and Sheasham Football Club for the use of Barbourfields Stadium and Bata Stadium.

Jonathan Mashingaidze, the CEO of Dynamos said they were tying up loose ends in both deals and said the new arrangement demands that the club engages supporters across the country as it will be playing its home games outside Harare.

“As we wait for the completion of works at Rufaro Stadium, we’ve registered Barbourfields and Bata as our alternative venues. Moving outside the capital is an opportunity to expand our fan base, promote road shows and secure a deal with Zupco for discounted fares as our fans will be travelling even for the home matches. This endeavour is also an invitation to embrace football tourism as Dynamos celebrates its 60 years of existence. Every corner of Zimbabwe should partake in the festivities to celebrate the maturity of our club.”

Acknowledging the challenges that playing home games away from Harare will pose to the players, Mashingaidze said unwavering support of the “seven million fans” should make players feel at home even away from their home ground. Regardless of the venue, the ardent backing of the supporters promises to create a carnival-like atmosphere wherever they play. Furthermore, the club intends to generate additional revenue through the sale of club memorabilia to fans during their travels across the country.

By relocating to Barbourfields Stadium, Dynamos will share the revered venue with Bulawayo’s traditional giants, Highlanders. Meanwhile, Bata Stadium, the home of Sheasham, has attracted considerable interest from Black Rhinos, Caps United and Dynamos, indicating a desire for it to become their secondary alternative stadium. FC Platinum, with their Mandava Stadium, has also included Bata as a backup venue despite maintaining complete control over their home ground.

Simba Bhora, awaiting the completion of Wadzanai Stadium, have designated Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Baobab Stadium as their temporary home. Manica Diamonds, on the other hand, have registered Triangle United’s Gibbo Stadium, which they have shared with Greenfuel FC. Both Manica Diamonds and Greenfuel have made significant progress in renovating their Sakubva and Chisumbanje homes respectively.

The Premier Soccer League is reportedly working on securing Morris Depot which some of the Harare-based clubs could use as their home ground. Bulawayo clubs, Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs are not affected by the stadium predicament as they have Barbourfields and Luveve stadiums.

These clubs can therefore, continue to focus on their football endeavours without worrying about stadiums. — @ZililoR