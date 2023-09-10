Homeless man gangs up with 9 people to rob ex-neighbour

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a man who teamed up with 9 others to rob another man who used to be his neighbour, of a bicycle and US$220.

Mandlenkosi Ndlovu (23) has been arrested for the robbery that occurred on 8 September while his accomplices are still at large.

The victim used to be Ndlovu’s neighbour in Trenance suburb before Ndlovu began living on the street.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said and nine other suspects, obstructed the complainant’s path on Samuel Parirenyatwa Street around 7pm.

They forcefully took the complainant’s bicycle, groceries valued at US$20, and a wallet containing US$100.

“Police confirm the arrest of Mandlenkosi Ndlovu a male adult aged 23 years of no fixed aboard for a Robbery case which occurred at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, Bulawayo.

“On the 01st of September 2023 at around 1900 hours, the complainant a male adult aged 44 of Trenance Bulawayo was riding his green recline bicycle at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, Bulawayo.

“He came across the accused person who he knew and 9 other unknown male accused persons.

“The accused persons blocked his way, they manhandled him and demanded for valuables.

” They forcibly took his bicycle, some groceries worth US$ 20-00, a wallet containing US$100-00 cash and fled from the scene. A police report was made.

“On the 07th of September 2023 around 1000 hours the police raided the Evelyn grounds and managed to arrest the accused person who admitted to have robbed the complainant and implicated another accused person who is only known as Bob whom he alleged to have taken the stolen bicycle.

“Bob and other accused persons are still at large. The total value of property robbed is US$220-00 and nothing was recovered.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the remaining nine suspects who are still at large.

“We appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding accused persons to come forward,” said insp Ncube.