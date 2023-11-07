Homeless woman causes fire at city market

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

A HOMELESS woman started a fire at the city market in Bulawayo this morning.

Panicking residents called the fire brigade when black smoke billowed from a sanitary lane along 5th avenue between Robert Mugabe and Josiah Tongogara Streets.

Vendors at the market said there were gas tanks in the area and they feared there would be an explosion if the fire spread.

A source who declined to be named said a homeless woman was cooking in the sanitary lane when her fire got out of hand.

More to follow…