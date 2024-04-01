Homestead Primary School receives donations

Well done Ndlovu, Online Reporter

HOMESTEAD Primary School in Kezi received donations of sanitary pads and school shoes from a Zimbabwean based in South Africa.

Ernest Mthandazo Ngwenya made the donation last Wednesday, the day before the closing of schools for the first term.

Ngwenya is originally from Gohole in Kezi and he is a nephew to renowned businessman Rabson Dube who owns Dubies Buses that travel to different parts of the country including Kezi.

He decided to help children that come from poor families and are not privileged enough to get shoes.

Some go to school bare footed. The girls are not fortunate enough to have sanitary pads which disturbs their learning as they sometimes sit home when there are on periods.

The children and families were overjoyed by the generosity, as forty five new pairs of Bata brand shoes as well as packages of over three hundred sanitary pads were donated to them.

Ngwenya spoke of the importance of giving back to the community that had raised him. He remembered how hard his own childhood had been, and how difficult it had been to get an education. But he had overcome the odds, and now he wanted to help others to do the same.

“I know what it’s like to struggle in school, and I want to make sure these kids don’t have to go through what I did, I want to give them the best chance at a good education, so they can reach their full potential”, he said.

While Ngwenya was disappointed by theft of many of the shoes he had sent to Zimbabwe from South Africa through Malayitsha, he was not deterred. He vowed to continue working hard to provide for the children of his community.

“I will not give up on my dream of helping these kids, I will find a way to make sure they have the things they need”, said Ngwenya.