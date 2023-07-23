Honda Fit crew rob passenger of US$12 000

Prince Ngwenya, Online Writer

A 44-YEAR-OLD man was robbed of more than US$12 0000 by a pirate Honda Fit crew that had given him lift.

In a statement, Police said the incident occurred on June 18, 2023 along Hobarume road, in Harare.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery in which a man (44) lost US$ 12 222 cash to four unknown suspects travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle on 18/07/23 along Hombarume Road, between Zengeza turn-off and Zengeza 2 Shopping Centre.

“The suspects had offered the complainant a lift from Huruyadzo Shopping centre, Chitungwiza to Harare CBD,” read the police statement