Honda fit driver caged 30 days for driving without a licence

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Rusununguko, Chinhoyi, has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars for driving without a license.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority said, “Remington Nyoni (32) from Rusununguko, in Chinhoyi was arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court for driving without a licence.

“On the 20th of September 2024, at around 1800 hours the accused person unlawfully drove a Honda Fit along Aipha College road, White City in Chinhoyi, without a driver’s license.

The accused person was sentenced to pay a fine of US$120 or 30 days imprisonment.”