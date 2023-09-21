Honda fit hit-and-run motorist leaves victim dead

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BULAWAYO motorist hit a cyclist who died on the spot and fled the scene before dumping his vehicle.

In a statement, police said: “The unknown accused was driving a Honda Fit Vehicle, registration number ADR 7124.”

The incident occurred on Monday along Nketa Drive.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a fatal road traffic accident that occurred along Nketa Drive on 18/09/23 in which a cyclist died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist driving a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number ADR 7124. The motorist dumped the vehicle and fled from the scene,” reads the statement.