Honda Fit most carjacked vehicle in Zimbabwe

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Zimbabwe are concerned with the rise in cases of motor vehicle theft, with the Honda Fit being the most carjacked in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement the theft of vehicles was mainly occurring at car parks.

He said two of the cases were recorded in Bulawayo on the same day.

“On 17 March 2023, police in Bulawayo recorded a case of theft of a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AEB 4619, which was stolen from a car park in Pumula East, after the complainant (24) had parked it for overnight safekeeping on 16 March. Another Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AEV 5490, was stolen along Basch Street, between 10th and 11th Avenue in Bulawayo. The complainant (57) had parked it before going to work at Mhlahlandlela Complex,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said, on the same day in Harare a complainant (33) lost a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number ADT 8724, he had parked for overnight safekeeping at a car park along 3rd Street, Warren Park, Harare.

“In a related case, on 18 March a 39-year-old man discovered his Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AFY 7901, had been stolen after parking it for overnight safekeeping at a car park in Chitungwiza,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He added that a Mitsubishi Pajero, registration number ABE 7470 was stolen at Warren Hills Golf Club, along Kirkman Road in Harare.

“The complainant had parked the vehicle and left the car keys under the car seat cover as he went into the bar for refreshments,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He also said police in Seke were investigating a case of motor vehicle theft, after another Honda Fit, AFA 5656 was stolen from a car park at Murisa Business Centre.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen motor vehicles. Anyone with information should contact the national complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or make a report at any nearest police station,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.