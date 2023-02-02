Honda Fit robbers strike again, as they rob woman of belongings

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

AN 18-YEAR-OLD woman was robbed of her cell phone, money, passport, national identity card and a satchel full of clothes after boarding a Honda fit vehicle to Victoria Falls.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the driver of the vehicle had promised to be drop the complainant, from Buhera, at Victoria Falls Terminus.

He said the car had two other male occupants, one seated in the front passenger seat and the other in the back seat.

“The driver drove to an unknown place where he stopped and ordered the complainant to disembark from the vehicle. The male passengers forcibly took the complainant’s Itel A58 cellphone, US$20, a passport, a national identity card and a satchel containing clothes,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the suspects pushed the complainant out of the vehicle and they drove off.

Insp Ncube said a police report was made but the suspects could not be located.

“We urge members of the public to desist from boarding mushikashika and unregistered motor vehicles as this puts them at risk of being robbed, kidnapped or even murdered. We also appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to report at any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.

A similar incident happened in Emganwini suburb last Sunday where a 36-year-old woman was kidnapped, drugged and later dumped in a bush on Sunday after boarding a silver Honda fit intending to come to the Central Business District.

She was robbed of US$250, a Brazilian wig and a pair of white three leaves shoes.

