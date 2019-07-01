Hong Kong protesters storm legislature, smash doors and walls

Protesters break into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China

Hundreds of Hong Kong police fired tear gas and surrounded the legislature after protesters smashed their way in and occupied the building in unprecedented scenes.

Demonstrators in their hundreds overran in the Chinese territory’s legislature on Monday, smashing walls, spray-painting graffiti, and taking over the chamber as the weeks-long crisis over a controversial extradition bill came to a head.

Police carrying riot shields, batons, and firing tear gas moved in shortly after midnight to clear surrounding streets, but appeared to have paused outside the legislative building. Plumes of smoke billowed across major thoroughfares and in between some of the world’s tallest skyscrapers.

The authorities earlier warned demonstrators to clear the building immediately, calling the occupation “illegal” and saying they will deploy “appropriate force” if the protesters remain inside.

Some reinforced the barricades outside the building in response, though it remains uncertain whether those inside will abandon or defend it, while others chose to leave the interior and join the crowd of thousands outside.

The extraordinary scenes came on the anniversary of the semi-autonomous territory’s return from British control to mainland China 22 years ago.

Earlier yesterday, riot police apparently retreated as hundreds of demonstrators streamed into the building after a small group of mostly students wearing hard hats and masks used a metal trolley, poles and scaffolding to repeatedly charge at the compound’s reinforced glass doors, which finally gave way.

Once inside, protesters ripped portraits of officials from walls and spray painted slogans calling for the release of arrested demonstrators. An old colonial-era flag was draped over the speaker’s chair and a plaque showing a white flower, the symbol of Hong Kong, was blacked-out with spray paint.

The flag was later replaced by a black sign that read: “There is no way left. There’s no rioters, there’s only tyranny.”

Some effort was made to safeguard a number of precious objects, however, with protesters placing items on shelves next to signs saying: “Don’t break these”.

Police estimated 190 000 people joined a peaceful march throughout the city yesterday, the third major one in as many weeks. Protest leaders told Al Jazeera about 550 000 people had taken part part in the annual July 1 march, dwarfing previous rallies.

A protester in his early 20s, who gave his name as M, told Al Jazeera from inside that legislative chamber that many planned to remain in the building overnight and their storming of the building was “inevitable” as authorities had ignored previous peaceful protests.

The portrait of chairman of the Legislative Council, Andrew Leung, was destroyed after protesters broke into the parliament chamber of the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019.

While those inside waited for a decision on an overnight occupation, supplies were being brought in from outside including food, water, and medical supplies such as saline for flushing pepper spray out of eyes.

Before protesters entered the building, riot police were stationed inside. Their apparent disappearance has been a cause of confusion and concern for protesters.

The council earlier issued a red alert, ordering the protesters to leave the building immediately. No legislators were in the building when demonstrators entered. —Al Jazeera.