Honouring Litshe: Calls for burial at Lady Stanley Cemetery for Bulawayo cultural icon

ARTISTES have called on relevant authorities and stakeholders in Bulawayo to consider laying to rest popular and talented all-rounder artiste Litshe at Lady Stanley Cemetery. Born Ishmael Muvhingi, Litshe passed away on Sunday at the age of 46. The news of his death left social media abuzz on Monday morning as condolences poured in for a legend who epitomised what it means to be a seasoned and versatile artiste.

He reportedly passed away due to a headache, which had been troubling him for quite some time.

For over 30 years, Litshe contributed immensely to the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) of Zimbabwe. Internationally, he raised the Zimbabwean flag with pride and confidence during tours with Umkhathi Theatre Works and other groups.

Locally, he was a pillar for up-and-coming artistes, providing them with the fatherly love that helped them take their first steps with courage.

Such contributions have ignited calls from artistes for him to be declared a hero, as he played a significant role in uplifting the communities he served. Some argue that he should be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, a place reserved for luminaries who have made significant contributions to the city of Bulawayo.

One such artiste who was recently accorded this status is the late rap king, Cal_Vin.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz Online, artistes said it is high time that professionals in the creative sector are highly recognised and appreciated.

Joseph Ngubo, who managed Litshe since he took a solo career path in 2022, said the superstar deserves to be highly celebrated.

“Litshe is gone, and we have lost a legend in the arts industry. He had a headache on and off, but I didn’t think it would get to this extent as I spent my Saturday afternoon with him after a shoot he had with Raisedon Baya.

“This is a man who deserves to be laid at Lady Stanley as he was an all-rounder in music, dance, theatre, film, and radio, making a valuable impact,” said Ngubo.

Mambazo, who worked with Litshe between 2008 and 2014 under Siyaya and Zambezi Express, said giving Litshe his flowers even after his death will ensure his legacy lives on.

“Pioneers like Stone, Litshe should be revered and celebrated, not only for their contributions to the arts but for their lasting impact on our culture and heritage. Honouring him, even after his passing, ensures that legacies continue to inspire future generations,” said Mambazo.

TH Moyo said: “The morning news of Ishmael’s passing was devastating. At first, I thought it was a bad joke when Matesu Dube broke the news. I had to call a few friends to confirm the sad development. Why I took it as a bad joke is that in the last month, Umkhathi Theatre Works was busy preparing two historical stage plays, Bayethe Nkosi and Ihloka. In both plays, Ishmael was taking the lead role. My eyes were already set for a mouth-watering theatre experience on Wednesday, the 27th of September, at Bulawayo Theatre.

“But all that has been taken away from us by his death. When I interacted with him the last time we met, he looked well and fine. He was looking forward to the festival.”

Raisedon Baya said he worked with the artiste over the weekend and is still trying to come to terms with his death. He said appreciation of his life should be at centre stage.

“We were together on Saturday. He was well, very jovial. We shot a small scene for a skit, and he left saying amajita amumelele for some meeting. Then Monday morning, I hear he is no more. Ishmael was one of the best. Multi-talented. He could sing, dance, act, and play drums. He could do anything. But his best talent was his personality. He was humble, professional, and always making jokes and laughing. We lost a big talent, and the gap he leaves will be difficult to fill.

“We worked together on several projects. Mostly film and video. Amacala, Mlamu Wami, and Ihlazo, but it is in Ihlazo that he really shined as Tshuma. People loved to hate his character. We worked together on several projects,” said Baya.

Desire Moyoxide said arts authorities should play their part to ensure that Litshe is accorded hero status.

“It’s unfortunate that for you to be recognised in this sector, you have to die first. I think Ishmael deserves a provincial hero status, and this should be a starting phase as there are a lot of unsung heroes who have contributed to the upliftment of our country internationally.

“At least a State Assisted burial, if not a provincial hero status, would be even better,” said Moyoxide.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said: “I was inspired by Ishu when I was young, still a youngster aspiring to be an artiste. I got to link with him when I was grown up, and it was my wish that one day I would work with him.

“May his soul rest in peace. He has played his part, and unfortunately, we don’t decide our deaths. We send condolences to his family and the whole arts fraternity,” he said.

