Honouring ‘The Headmaster’. . . Bob Nyabinde’s life to be celebrated with book launch, memorial

Preparations for the upcoming biography launch and memorial of the late jazz musician, Bob Nyabinde, known affectionately as “The Headmaster” are in full swing.

The Nyabinde family will host a memorial at their homestead in Kwekwe on Saturday, offering a personal touch to the celebration of the artiste’s life. They will then proceed to Gulez Gardens for the official launch of the book titled “The Headmaster with a Guitar; Bob Nyabinde”, authored by Munyaradzi Huni.

Huni expressed confidence that everything is in place for the launch of this tribute to one of the country’s most revered artistes. He revealed that the printers of the book, Lighthouse Printers have completed work, affirming their readiness for the occasion.

Following the book launch, Huni announced a captivating jazz show, featuring esteemed artistes.

“The mini jazz show will feature performances from artistes who include Victor Kunonga, Steve Makoni, Terry Bliss, Bantuman, Agga, and Albert Nyabinde. They’re all set to grace the stage in a heartfelt celebration of The Headmaster’s life,” Huni said.

The event promises to be a poignant and joyful occasion, bringing together family, friends, and fans to pay homage to Bob Nyabinde’s lasting impact on the music industry and his indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.

Bob Nyabinde, a former educationist turned full-time musician, rose to prominence with his hit song “Chabuda Hapana” featuring some of his learners in the music video. Despite facing health challenges, including a long battle with diabetes that led to partial blindness, he continued to produce hit after hit until his passing in December 2023.