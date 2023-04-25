hookers turn to robbery

Breaking News
25 Apr, 2023
0 Comments
The Chronicle

 Lizzy Nekhoma, online reporter

POLICE have arrested three ladies of the night who robbed a man of his iPhone and $5.

The incident occurred on April 24 at midnight after the 38-year-old man’s car had a breakdown and the trio, probably due to low business on the streets, took advantage of it.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

‘‘Police in Harare arrested Phakamani Sibanda (39), Pepisani Sibanda (39), and Tanaka Samakande (31) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at corner Central and Sixth Street at around 0000 hours.

The trio, who are ladies of the night, allegedly attacked a man (38), before stealing an iPhone, and US$5, among other valuables. The man was attending to his vehicle which had developed a mechanical fault.  Swift reaction by the Police led to the recovery of the stolen items,’’ read the statement.

