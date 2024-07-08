Hope arrives in Hwange … as first safe house opens for GBV survivors

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

WOMEN Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, last Friday commissioned the first safe house for survivors of gender-based and sexual violence in Hwange district.

Bulangizi Safe House in Dibutibu, Chidobe ward outside Victoria Falls City, is now the third safe house in Matabeleland North following similar establishments in Bubi and Tsholotsho districts.

Bulangizi House is part of the newly-opened Batoka Centres of Hope, a comprehensive facility established by the Jafuta Foundation. The non-profit organisation founded by trustee Gail van Jaarsveldt, focuses on aiding both humans and animals.

The Foundation began constructing the Batoka Centres of Hope during the Covid-19 era, which includes a vocational training centre, nursery and garden, education hub with a computer room and library, a children’s play centre and a sports pavilion.

The lack of safe houses has been a significant barrier to addressing gender-based violence often leading to under-reporting of such cases. A safe house provides shelter to survivors thereby protecting them from further harm while healing from their traumatic experiences.

Known as refuges in some countries, these facilities offer temporary accommodation for individuals escaping domestic abuse, including women, children and men.

According to Women At Risk, International, a Michigan-based non-profit making organisation, one does not need to have experienced physical abuse to stay in a refuge. The primary goal of a safe house is to provide rescue, restoration and empowerment for survivors.

Despite high rates of domestic violence, gender-based violence and sexual abuse in Matabeleland North, the province has not invested significantly in safe houses. The first safe house was established in Bubi with support from a consortium of anti-gender-based violence groups, including the Musasa Project, UNFPA and the Ministry of Women Affairs. The second was set up in Tsholotsho.

The Government has enacted various laws and policies to protect GBV victims, including the Domestic Violence Act (Chapter 5:16), which calls for comprehensive prevention and response efforts. This law ensures victims receive health care, psycho-social support and area provided with safe shelter.

Through a partnership with the Jafuta Foundation, Bulangizi Safe House was established to provide a safe haven for women and girls. The name “Bulangizi” is derived from a Tonga word meaning hope.

Minister Mutsvangwa toured the U-shaped facility, which has 10 rooms and can accommodate 20 inmates. Although the centre has yet to take in inmates, it already has an administrator, Qhubokuhle Mthunzi, a qualified and professional counsellor.

“This place will be used as a safe house for victims of gender-based violence and abuse. Here they will be sheltered, protected and taken through some skills training. Councillors and other stakeholders will regularly visit them. We will also take in minor children for mentoring since we no longer have the cultural aunties and uncles as was the case in the past,” said Mthunzi.

Some cultural practices can contribute to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and the opening of this centre is intended to empower survivors while not undermining cultural values. Minister Mutsvangwa said that the centre complements Government efforts to fight GBV.

“I am confident that the Bulangizi Safe House which provides a safe space for women and girls to interact, will ensure the inmates access information on their rights including provision of gender- based violence prevention information. I also appreciate the GBV response services such as psycho-social support and financial resources to help victims access services provided under the auspices of the Bulangizi Safe House.

“Response to the needs of GBV survivors is a Government priority. To strengthen GBV response, my ministry is establishing one-stop centres for survivors across the country. These centres cannot function in isolation, they need to be complemented by the establishment of safe shelters such as Bulangizi Safe House,’’ said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She commended Jafuta Foundation for establishing Bulangizi Safe House which she said was established in the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind. — @ncubeleon