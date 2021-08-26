Hope for vaccinated Warriors fans

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VACCINATED fans could yet watch the World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Friday next week.

The Warriors will begin their quest for a maiden appearance in the World Cup in Qatar, with a home tie against Bafana Bafana at the National Sports Stadium.

The Zifa executive committee met on Tuesday in Harare to deliberate on various issues affecting football and resolved to explore ways of having fans for the clash.

“The exco was informed that the Association applied to Caf for vaccinated fans to be allowed for the World Cup qualifier against South Africa slated for 3 September 2021. This is, however, subject to government authorisation,” Zifa said in a statement.

Despite countries like Zimbabwe not allowing fans at stadia, Caf has been giving waivers of up to 50 percent stadium capacity to member associations that successfully apply to have fans.

Zifa will be hoping to have fans to boost the Warriors’s performance.

It will also be a welcome relief for the the football starved Zimbabwe fans.

