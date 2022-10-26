Hope Fountain Race makes comeback

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sports Correspondent

THE Hope Fountain Race makes a return next month with athletes from across the country expected to grace the 30km marathon as well as 7, 5km walkathon.

The race that will be held on November 13 makes a comeback after a two year break due to the induced Covid-19 lockdown which saw a halt in sporting activities.

Registration commenced on Tuesday at two centres situated in Bulawayo Central Business District.

The final registration process will be done at the Centenary Park a day before the race.

The spokesperson for the organisers, Malvin Bill, said the event will be spruced up with activities to enhance good health habits by the communities.

“The Hope Fountain Marathon is an annual race organised by the Rotary Club of Belmont and corporate partners to raise funds towards charitable causes. The event has over the past decade become a significant feature on the annual athletics calendar in Zimbabwe.

“Rotary Belmont is working with a wide range of partners to transform the event from an athletics event into an exciting and fun day for the whole family.

Exciting activities have been lined-up for the fun walk, bringing the whole family together to have great fun while supporting a great cause,” said Bill.

He said they are looking forward to having professional and amateur runners taking part in the race.

“We are finalising registration and we are looking at more athletes taking part this year. This is a charity event and all proceeds go to the needy and less fortunate.

“The main race which is 30km starts at 6am at the Centenary Park with the finishing point being at the Hillside dams while the 7.5km fun walk starts at 6:30am to Hillside Dams,” said Bill.

