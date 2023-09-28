Hope Masike Brings Book Tour to Zimbabwe

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Harare-based musician and Author Hope Masike has embarked on a nationwide book tour, showcasing her poetry readings, book signings, and mbira music.

Masike’s tour is a unique celebration of her three published poetry books: “Ask Me Again” (2020), “Dzevabvazera” (2022), and her latest offering, “Die with me” (2023). The tour has taken her to various provinces in Zimbabwe, including, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Harare, Midlands and is set to come to Bulawayo this Saturday.

The tour kicked off on 10 September at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare, where Masike not only performed a book reading but also entertained the crowd with her captivating music at Sofar Harare Concerts.

The next stop on Masike’s tour was Midlands, where she visited Midlands State University on 27 September. There, she engaged with students in the humanities department, sharing her insights and experiences as a successful writer and musician.

Today Masike will grace the stage at Gweru Memorial Library in collaboration with Own your words, delivering a public performance that promises to captivate audiences.

The final leg of the tour will take place in Bulawayo province, where Masike will perform for book and music enthusiasts at Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo on Saturday, 30 September.

This closing event of the book tour will be in partnership with the vibrant Bulawayo Book Club and Masike’s official book distributor in Bulawayo, The Orange Elephant.

Expressing her excitement about the tour in a press statement, Masike said,

“I am very excited to be able to celebrate the reading and writing culture with different audiences from different parts of Zimbabwe. Because of this, I am looking forward to traveling to new places, meeting new faces, seeing more of beautiful Zimbabwe, and celebrating my books and African literature at large with both book lovers, poetry lovers, and mbira music lovers”

The book tour events will be free for all attendees, allowing as many people as possible to experience her unique talent and celebrate with her.

Through her poetry readings, book signings, and mbira music, she aims to connect with her fans and inspire others to explore their own creative passions.