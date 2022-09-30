Hope Masike to perform in Byo tonight

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO-JAZZ songstress Hope Masike is set to perform at the Zimbabwe Musical Academy in Bulawayo tonight alongside German pianist Andreas Kern.

They will be supported by Othnell Mangoma at a concert dubbed: “Piano meets Mbira”.

The two are set to share the stage again at another concert in Harare on October 6.

Masike told Chronicle Showbiz that she is excited.

“I’m very excited about the concert. It will be a great experience as it fuses piano and mbira. As it is we are rehearsing and I cannot wait to see everyone tonight,” she said.

In a statement, the German Embassy said the idea was born last year but was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The German Embassy Harare is excited to announce its upcoming Piano meets Mbira music project with renowned German pianist Andreas Kern and acclaimed mbira artist Hope Masike. The two musicians will be supported by percussionist Othnell Mangoma. The idea for this intercultural encounter was born more than a year ago, but due to the travel restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic, the project had to be delayed.

“We are glad to finally announce that Mr Kern has arrived and rehearsals have since started,” they said.

According to the embassy, Kern has always been intensively involved with presenting classical music to a new and younger audience in a contemporary manner.

“Andreas Kern studied piano in Cologne and Berlin. His talent has seen him performing across almost all continents, Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa as a soloist and chamber music partner. In addition to hosting various masterclasses, residing on jury panels, and teaching at home and abroad, Andreas Kern has always been intensively involved with presenting classical music to a new, younger audience in a contemporary manner.

“Over time, he has developed new concert formats through which he successfully presents classical music at new venues and ultimately opens up new listening worlds for his audiences.”

Hope Masike is well known for her captivating vocal skills as well as her traditional and modern mbira performances. Her music ranges from traditional mbira classics to modern Afro-pop.

“Having a background in choral practice, she underwent her formal musical training at the College of Music where she not only learned mbira but also Zimbabwean and Mozambican dances and rhythms,” read the statement.

“Her astounding skills have led her to several tours and collaborations of note. She has performed at numerous festivals both locally and across the world. Hope Masike has collaborated with music legends such as Salif Keita, the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Steve Dyer, Louis Mhlanga, and other Southern African musicians as well as the Norwegian band Monoswezi.”

By hosting this concert, the German Embassy is aiming to celebrate cultural diversity and attract a wider and younger audience by exploring new performance formats.

“The participants are joining this project with open minds for each other and the different styles everyone is going to contribute. This exchange project is aimed at celebrating cultural diversity in harmony,” read the statement.