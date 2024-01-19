Hope Masike’s book echoes profound message of pure love

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

In her latest literary endeavour, Harare-based musician and author, Hope Masike, is poised to release her fourth book titled “Our Sacred Place” next month.

Masike disclosed that the biblical book of wisdom, Song of Solomon served as a significant inspiration.

“Song of Solomon itself was the main inspiration. I read it properly for the first time and fell in love with it immediately. The poetry, the beautiful manner in which love and its complexities are expressed, and the mere belief in love that it’s based on, were all very inspirational to me.

“And so I found myself imagining such love and how beautifully we could all use the book’s words as a template for how to love,” she said.

The songwriter shared that the book was written in one sitting.

“There is a lovely story there. I believe this book was given to me as a very special gift because I wrote it in one sitting, in one day. It was a literal natural flow from my head to paper,” she said.

According to Masike, the main message of the book is that despite the challenges of modern love, love in its purest form can be beautiful and worth pursuing.

When asked about her hopes for readers, Masike expressed her desire to rekindle a genuine and strong belief in true love.

“May we all see the value in investing in love and our other halves; being respectful of love by holding it in high and sacred reverence; treasuring it, protecting it, and nurturing it,” said Masike.

Addressing the difference between “Our Sacred Place” and her previous works, Masike explained that each of her writings explores different themes. Her first book, “Ask Me Again”, focused on women-men relations, while her second book,

“Dzevabvazera”, delved into erotica guided by culture. Her third book, “Die with Me”, explored horror poetry. “Our Sacred Place,” on the other hand, centres around love, drawing inspiration from the Songs of Solomon.

Looking ahead, Masike hinted at future projects and ideas. While she did not provide specific details, readers can anticipate more works from the talented author and musician.

“A lot of yummy stuff is in the works. All in good time I will be sharing more on my forthcoming,” she said.

Last year in September, Masike embarked on a nationwide book tour, showcasing her poetry readings, book signings, and mbira music. – @TashaMutsiba.