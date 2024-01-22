Horrific accident kills two, leaves 12 injured

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO people died while 12 were injured when a Toyota Dyna vehicle veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occurred at the 81.5km peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on 18 January 2024 around 10:40 pm.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem at Murewa Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

“Two people were killed whilst 12 others were injured when a Toyota Dyna vehicle veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof at the 81.5-kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on 18/01/24 at around 2240 hours. The bodies of the victims were taken to Murewa Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.