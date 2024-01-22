  • Today Mon, 22 Jan 2024

Horrific accident kills two, leaves 12 injured

Horrific accident kills two, leaves 12 injured

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO people died while 12 were injured when a Toyota Dyna vehicle veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occurred at the 81.5km peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on 18 January 2024 around 10:40 pm.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem at Murewa Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

“Two people were killed whilst 12 others were injured when a Toyota Dyna vehicle veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof at the 81.5-kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on 18/01/24 at around 2240 hours. The bodies of the victims were taken to Murewa Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments