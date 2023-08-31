Horrific Harare-Mutare Highway accident victims named

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE have released the names of the eight people who died in a fatal accident that occurred at the 60km peg along Harare-Mutare Road on Wednesday when a Honda Fit collided head-on with a VW Toures.

The victims also include an eight-year-old boy.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads and avoid speeding or overtaking when it is not safe to do so.

“The victims were positively identified as follows: – Walter Marimo, a male adult aged 19, Watch Silas, a male aged 36, Gatawa Shadreck, a male aged 46, Songore Masiyiwa, a male aged 50, Desmond Makoso, a male aged 28, Kenneth Mabwe, a male aged 29, Andress Gondolosi, a female adult aged 29 and Devine Watch, a male juvenile aged eight (08).