Horrific murder in Inyathi

Prince Ngwenya, Online reporter

TWO men were brutally hacked to death and their bodies dumped at Famona Business Centre in Inyathi, Matabeleland North.

Thuthukile Mathobela (19) and Sizwile Ncube (24) were found with deep cuts on their bodies.

The case is still under investigation and police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the unknown suspect.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle June 20, 2023, ‘’ Police in Inyathi are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of two murder cases in which Thuthukile Mathobela (19) and Sizwile Ncube (24) were found dead at Famona Business Centre after being attacked by unknown assailants.

Thuthukile Mathobela was found with a deep cut on the chest while Sizwile Ncube had deep cuts on the back and both legs. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.