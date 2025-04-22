Hospitality sector eyes ZITF for growth, GDP boost

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa (third from right) chats with the ministry’s staff during his tour of the stand to assess progress on preparedness ahead of this year’s ZITF, which started yesterday

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE hospitality sector is positioning itself to leverage the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as a strategic platform to unveil new offerings and reaffirm its role as a key driver of economic growth, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa, has said.

This year’s Sapphire Jubilee edition of the ZITF, which begins today in Bulawayo, is being held under the theme, “Entrepreneurship: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape”.

The fair has attracted hundreds of exhibitors from across the region, with a notable increase in participants from the tourism and hospitality sector.

Speaking to Zimpapers Business Hub, during a tour of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) pavilion at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on Sunday, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the growing participation of hospitality players reflects renewed momentum in the sector, which is increasingly regarded as a significant contributor to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“It is very important to be part of such events where we can showcase our new products, hotels, restaurants and activities that we are developing within the tourism industry,” said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

The Deputy Minister, who was being shown around the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority pavilion, noted that the tourism and hospitality sector remains a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economic development.

Surpassing agriculture and mining, the tourism and hospitality industry recorded tremendous growth in 2024, accounting for 12 percent of the country’s GDP.

“We have so much to offer in 2025 — from innovative hospitality experiences to expanded tourism packages that reflect the growth and dynamism of our industry. In terms of our sector’s contribution to the economy, we are doing well,” said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

“Tourism is still in the number one spot contributing to the fiscus. This is mainly because people are travelling widely, domestic tourism is on the rise and this will help build Zimbabwe.”

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa urged industry players to take full advantage of high-profile events like ZITF to market their products, connect with international partners and position Zimbabwe as a premier travel and investment destination.

“Platforms such as ZITF provide invaluable exposure for local players to connect with international markets, forge partnerships and promote Zimbabwe as a competitive travel destination,” he said.

Beyond promoting national tourism, the Deputy Minister said ZITF brings immediate economic benefits to the host city, Bulawayo.

“The economic contribution to Bulawayo’s economy by ZITF cannot be overemphasised. Thousands of people have converged, seeking accommodation and restaurants. There will be a lot of trade happening, and this means the city of Bulawayo will immensely benefit this week,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s tourism industry has been on a steady recovery path following the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Government-backed campaigns promoting domestic tourism, strategic infrastructure investments, and renewed international interest in Zimbabwe as a destination, have led to increased arrivals and hotel occupancy rates in recent years.

Flagship initiatives such as the “ZimBho” campaign, regional marketing partnerships, and the introduction of community-based tourism models have further boosted the sector’s visibility.

The rise of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) tourism, anchored by events like ZITF, has also created new economic opportunities, particularly for small and medium hospitality enterprises.

The Government has also prioritised tourism under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), viewing it as a key pillar in efforts to achieve a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025.