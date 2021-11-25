Hospitality sector holds annual congress

Business Reporter

THE Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe’s Annual Congress is underway in Harare today where industry stakeholders are engaging over diverse issues affecting the sector and seek to map the way forward towards recovery, including circumventing the challenges induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu is the guest of honour and is set to deliver his keynote address shortly.

The congress is running under the theme: “Re-imagining and navigating the tourism and hospitality recovery journey’

Among the topics to be discussed include: perspectives on marketing in the recovery journey, perspectives on the role of human resources in the recovery journey and introduction of the hospitality sector Covid 19 Taskforce.