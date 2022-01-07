Hotel proprietor Obert “Omadu” Dube dies

Breaking News
07 Jan, 2022 - 11:01 0 Views
0 Comments
The late Obert Manombe Dube

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent 

PROMINENT hotel proprietor, Mr Obert Manombe Dube, popularly known for his chain of lodges, Omadu Lodged, has died.

He was 75.

Mr Dube succumbed to kidney failure on Tuesday at Premier Hospital in Hillside, Bulawayo.

He will be buried tomorrow at his rural homestead at Gohole village in Maphisa.

Family’s spokesperson and nephew to the late businessman, Mr Andrew Ncube, said the body of Mr Dube will leave Bulawayo for Maphisa this afternoon.

“We are saddened with the passing on of Mr Dube who had been ill for a while. He will be buried at his homestead in Maphisa. His body will leave from 113 Matopos Road, Famona,” said Mr Ncube.

By the time of his death, Mr Dube was running a chain of lodges in Beitbridge and Maphisa after the one in Plumtree was sold.

Mr Dube is known for his big role in developing small town lifestyles through taking initiatives of casinos to rural Matobo and Plumtree.

[email protected]_mthire

