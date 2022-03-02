Hotels snap up rabbit meat

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (Zicorba) says leading local hotel chains have added rabbit meat to their menus as part of a strategy for serving healthier dishes.

In recent years, the local cuniculture sector has been in a slumber but following the formation of Zicorba in July 2020, the industry is undergoing massive transformation.

As a result of a raft of strategies being implemented, Zicorba has also secured markets for rabbit meat from the hospitality industry locally.

The association’s president Mr Regis Nyamakanga said leading hoteliers like Cresta Hotels and Holiday Inn have of late introduced rabbit meat.

“Zimbabwe’s leading hotel chains have added rabbit meat to their menus as diners become more discerning, preferring healthy dishes.

“A number of popular restaurants and eateries in major urban centres in Zimbabwe have also introduced rabbit, making the dish one of the most preferred in the country currently.

“Three other top hotel groups will soon introduce rabbit meat as demand for healthy dishes continues on an upward trajectory,” he said.

This comes against a backdrop of a spike in rabbit meat consumption in Zimbabwe and globally, driven largely by the health benefits of rabbit meat.

The local market is consuming between 2,5 tonnes and 3,5 tonnes of rabbit meat per month and this year the figure is projected to rise sharply to about 15 tonnes by the end of the year.

Zicorba quoted one of the country’s specialists, Dr Nigel Dzvanga saying rabbit meat is an “excellent” source of protein that keeps humans healthy by building and repairing muscles, skin and blood.

“Rabbit meat is also an excellent source of iron. Iron helps make healthy blood that flows through our bodies, giving us energy to be active and to grow strong.

“Healthy blood keeps us from getting tired. Rabbit meat is also an excellent source of the B vitamins B12 and niacin.

“These vitamins help our bodies use energy from food, and are important for growth, healthy skin, hair, nerves, and muscles,” he said.

Dr Dzvanga said rabbit meat is among the best white meats available on the market and has a high percentage of easily digestible protein and contains the least amount of fat compared to all the other available meats.

Cresta Group of Hotels chef Pretronella Munyoro was quoted as saying their customers had responded well to the introduction of rabbit meat in Zimbabwe following the recent opening of the country’s first rabbit abattoir.

“We only buy meat from approved slaughter houses. The coming on stream of a rabbit abattoir gave our group the confidence of introducing rabbit meat as one of our dishes.

“We used to be worried about the reliability of product supply but the opening of the Raymeg Rabbit Abattoir in Harare has brought some welcome relief,” she said.

Through coordinated efforts by Zicorba, Zimbabwe successfully constructed its first export-certified rabbit abattoir to the tune of US$1 million in Harare last year.

The facility, which has the capacity to slaughter between 2,5 tonnes and 3,5 tonnes of rabbits per 8-hour shift per day was commissioned in September last year.

“Our rabbit meat dishes have received a good response from our customers.

“We will continue to promote this healthy white meat and we expect more and more customers to savour our rabbit meat dishes.”

Meanwhile, Zicorba secretary general and Bulawayo Chapter president Mrs Siphosethu Ncube-Moyo said they will be hosting their inaugural rabbit meat cook-off competition in Bulawayo next month.

The cooking competition, which will be held after every four months is an innovative way to popularise the consumption of rabbit meat, create industry partnerships and build market share.

“Top chefs and kitchen enthusiasts will take part in the competition in which they are expected to prepare dazzling dishes using the key ingredient, rabbit meat.

“We hope the competition will also stimulate rabbit meat uptake within the communities by showcasing the diverse and tasty rabbit meat recipes.

“The first of its kind, cook off is a platform for chefs and talented kitchen enthusiasts to display their cooking skills and the various possible approaches in preparing rabbit dishes,” she said.

The judges for the competition who will consist of a panel of industry professionals would critique each competitor on plate presentation, creativity, and product taste among other things.

Awards will be given to the chefs with the best tasting rabbit meals and to those that demonstrate diverse methods in preparing rabbit meat.

“Rabbit meat is fast becoming a staple protein alternative to other meat choices such as chicken and beef.

“Meat eaters are getting over prejudices held over rabbit meat as it is an excellent source of protein, with unlimited health benefits like building and repairing our muscles, skin and blood, has a high percentage of digestive protein with low fat content compared to chicken and other available meats,” Mrs Ncube-Moyo said. — @KazungaOliver