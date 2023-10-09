Hotplate Grillhouse, Eat n’ Lick join hands in setting up food court

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Writer

FAST food outlets Hotplate Grillhouse and Eat n’ Lick have joined forces in setting up a food court in Harare as part of a rebranding drive to keep abreast with international standards.

The first-of-its-kind food court houses Hotplate Grill House restaurant and Eat n Lick restaurant.

The food court was officially opened on Friday in a colourful ceremony that saw patrons being treated to giveaways.

In an interview on the sidelines of the launch, Hotplate Grillhouse Zimbabwe managing director, Mr Benson Muneri said the setting up of a food court with one of its competitors is due to customers’ wishes.

“We are a listening brand who always values customer input. Customers have different preferences and we thought why not offer all in one at their favourite venue and expand our market share. The results have been phenomenal thus far.

“As an entrepreneur it’s important to also stick to what you are good at and fuse industry colleagues as strategic partners for a common cause,” said Mr Muneri.

He said the move was inspired by the need to do things differently and fuse together two totally different brands and increase patronage onsite.

“We are also maximising sales by offering all at once to exceed market expectations thereby ensuring the client is happy regardless of their preference while they visit us.

“The store is also continuing to empower the girl child as it now employs more than 40 previously disadvantaged girls through the Angel of Hope Foundation,” said Mr Muneri.

He said the food court makes absolutely business sense.

“This is an innovative one for as long as their menu offering is totally different from ours like in this case it’s a health value add on which can only result in a winning combo.

“We offer traditional meals and braai meats and Bar and they do something totally different so the customer is the winner ultimately. This is set to be rolled out at the existing Rotten Row branch as well in the near future and new other ones coming in the new year,” said Mr Muneri.

Eat n’ Lick managing director Mrs Tsitsi Musabayana said the partnership is the start of more great business opportunities to come.

“As Eat n’ Lick, we are proud to be associated with a very innovative brand that is professional in their approach and open to new ideas in Zimbabwe.

“We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with our partners Hotplate Grillhouse,” said Mrs Musabayana.

