Hotplate Grillhouse exhibits for the first time at ZITF

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Fast-growing food outlet Hotplate Grillhouse has made its maiden appearance at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The local food joint is situated behind ZITF Hall 5 and can be easily accessed by using Entrance Gate 6. Their presence at the trade expo is set to give attendees the Midas touch of traditional cuisine foods which are a way of life of Zimbabweans.

In an interview on the sidelines of the exhibition stand, Hotplate Grillhouse director Benson Muneri said: “The idea behind our presence at ZITF is the desire to expose the brand to the nation of Zimbabwe and international audience confirming that we have arrived and are ready to be counted among the real players in the market.

“We have 25 stores in Zimbabwe and hope to finish the year with over 30 stores.”

Meanwhile, First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is set to visit the stand tomorrow. Hotplate Grillhouse last year donated a branch in Harare to the Angel of Hope Foundation as part of its corporate responsibility. – @mthabisi_mthire