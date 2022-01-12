Hotplate restaurant opens two more branches

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

HOTPLATE Grillhouse Zimbabwe has opened two new branches in Harare and Kwekwe where they have created employment for over 50 people.

The restaurant now boasts of over 500 workers in its 20 outlets dotted countrywide.

Hotplate Grillhouse company director Mr Benson Muneri said the expansion drive follows the message he received from President Mnangagwa on using one of the country’s upcoming food franchises to help showcase the vast cultural heritage mirrored through their wide range of traditional foods.

“We have opened two new outlets with each setup costs for each outlet pegged at US$100 000 and this has seen 500 staff members being found in our 20 outlets around Zimbabwe which were opened over the last two years of our existence.

“Our aim is to continue exciting the nation through our “feed the nation national campaign” where customers who follow us on our social media pages will be winning free meals daily from ‘Papa Hotplate’.

“We are a home grown brand and appreciate what our customers have made possible with this young brand. We would like to thank the whole of Zimbabwe for their support,” said [email protected]_mthire