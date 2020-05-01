House breakers bury $50 000 loot

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested four suspects in connection with theft of household property worth more than $500 000 in Cowdray Park suburb during the lockdown period.

Police arrested Amon Moyo (21), Nqobizitha Sithole (25), Nkanyiso Baloyi (40) and Lloyd Majaji (45), all from Cowdray Park, in connection with a series of house break-in incidents in the same suburb.

The cops said the thefts occurred between March 30 when Government imposed a national lockdown to Tuesday.

The recovered stolen property includes beds, gas cylinders, gas stoves, solar batteries, solar panels, television sets and blankets among other things.

The criminals believed to be part of a syndicate, were burying some of their stolen property to conceal their crimes.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the culprits were arrested as a result of community policing.

“We have arrested four people in connection with a series of house breakings in Cowdray Park suburb. The suspect were targeting houses that were not occupied. Some of the houses they were targeting belong to occupants who left their homes for their rural homes when lockdown was announced on March 30.

They were even stealing in homes whose occupants are around. The property that was stolen includes gas cylinders, stoves, blankets, beds. The property is valued at approximately more than $500 000,” said Insp Ncube.

“We want to commend the good community policing initiatives that led to the arrest of the four suspects. Members of the public provided police with information that led to the arrest one of the suspects who then informed us about his accomplices leading to their arrest as well.”

He said they recovered property worth more than $100 000 and the suspects were assisting police in identifying more items.

Insp Ncube said Majaji, who was keeping the stolen property, was arrested as he tried to hide some of the items when police pounced on his home.

“Apparently we are looking at clearing up to about 10 to 15 cases of unlawful entry and theft in Cowdray Park. Most of the property was unbelievably recovered hidden underground. Those suspects have the guts to dig pits in the suburb just to hide their loot. Some of the pits were in residential homes while others in the bush. But through police interviews the arrested suspects, led the investigating officers to where they had hidden some of these properties. We believe more recoveries are still to be made,” he said.

Insp Ncube said while most residents have been cooperating with cops to arrest the suspected thieves, it is worrying that some of them are actually buying some of the stolen properties.

He said residents should take advantage of the police’s house under supervision scheme.

Under this scheme, travelling residents report to the Officer-in-Charge of any police station so that their house is put under surveillance.

Insp Ncube said those who have lost their properties should visit Cowdray Park Police Base to identify stolen properties. — @nqotshili.