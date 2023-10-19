House fire victim seeks help to rebuild

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

A 22-YEAR OLD woman from Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo is seeking assistance to rebuild her house which was burnt down last Monday.

Ms Sibusiso Ndlovu stays alone in the two-roomed house that was burnt down in the Emasotsheni area. Narrating the incident, Ms Ndlovu said she had just arrived at her workplace when she received a call from a neighbour informing her that her house was on fire.

“I received a call from my neighbour informing me there was smoke coming from the house. I rushed back but I was too late.

“When I got here the fire was visible from outside the house. My neighbours who had come out in their numbers were busy fighting the fire but they only managed to save the bathroom and a few things that were in the kitchen,” she said.

The bedroom was the most affected as nothing was recovered.

A Chronicle news crew observed that the bedroom roof was also destroyed during the inferno while all the electric tubing had been destroyed. Glasses on the bedroom windows had been shattered by the searing heat of the inferno.Since it was raining, the room was filled with water.

“All bedroom items were burnt to ashes. The bed, wardrobe, blankets and television set. I also kept a money-savings tin which had R2 000 and the money was reduced to ashes,” said Ms Ndlovu.

Ms Ndlovu’s father who is based in South Africa is said to be admitted to a hospital there following the incident. He is a diabetic.

Her mother, who stays at their rural home in Inyathi is not able to assist financially.

Ms Ndlovu is now staying with her cousin in Nkulumane and she managed to get a few clothes and toiletries from neighbours and relatives.

“My neighbours and relatives assisted me with clothes and a few things to keep me going. I am appealing for help to fix the roof and re-tube electric cables. I wish to have my home back.

She said the fire might have resulted from an electric fault as she had reported an electrical anomaly a month before the incident.

“A month ago, the cable connecting my home to the main pole was producing sparks so I reported the matter to Zesa. They came through, disconnected power and asked me to buy a new cable which they specified. They came and installed it. “I honestly do not know what caused the fire. It started in the bedroom and destroyed everything there. I suspect that there was some electric fault,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu is a Speciss College student who is on attachment as an auto electrician at a local garage. Wellwishers may contact Ms Ndlovu on +263 716 963 984.