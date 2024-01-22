House in CBD team plans Byo food donation drive

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

In a move aimed at assisting the less privileged and vulnerable people in Bulawayo, House in CBD, a prominent entertainment brand, is organising a food drive at Stop Over Bar and Restaurant.

This inaugural event taking place on Sunday, has been themed “The GoodWill”. It is designed to provide meals to those in need and raise awareness about the ongoing fight against hunger. The event will feature performances by DJ Ndoe, Feel G, Slim T and Zulu-Da-House-Manic.

Residents have been urged to participate in the initiative by contributing non-perishable food items.

DJ, Feel G, spokesperson for House In CBD stated that “The GoodWill” project is an extension of the brand’s commitment to encourage its followers to engage in community activities that enhance the daily lives of those in and around their neighbourhoods. Hunger, he emphasised, is one of the most pressing issues affecting the less privileged in communities.

“We want to give back to the community by donating a packet of non-perishable food items. Once we collect these items we can then make food hampers to be distributed on the day,” said DJ Feel G.

He said they will conduct an exercise to identify vulnerable members of the community who require assistance.

Stop Over Bar and Restaurant, the home of House in CBD has partnered us in this initiative.

“We need people to come out in their numbers on 28 January and they should bring one or two items to donate.

“We also encourage those who want to partner us to contact us before the day and we want to have this event every month,” said Feel G.

House in CBD which celebrated its first anniversary last year, has been showcasing local house music DJs. The event has grown tremendously and is attracting huge crowds.

