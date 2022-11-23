House of CBD trending in Bulawayo

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The music industry in Bulawayo is about to be rejuvenated as city jockey, DJ Feel G has created a movement that seeks to support and promote local artists and house music as a genre. The initiative has been named House of CBD.

As part of the initiative, house music lovers are being treated to massive hangouts every fortnight at the Stop Over Club which has been revamped. Once-off events are also set to be held at different venues for a diverse ambience.

This Sunday, the House of CBD will be hosting the tribal house music trio of Djembe Monks. They will be supported by the movement’s permanent DJs, Deeper MrStripes, DJ AshT, Kotwane Hikwa and the curator DJ Feel G.

For the longest time, Bulawayo has been the epicentre of house music well blended with kwaito music and the House of CBD brand has been initiated to support the local artists and boost the house genre.

Loyal house heads have been starved of this genre at most spots in town hence this has come as an opportunity to connect artists and DJs with their followers under one roof to network in the Bulawayo CBD.

In an interview, DJ Feel G gave more insight into the movement.

“Looking at the likes of DJ Nitefreak, a local who is doing well in the international house market, I got motivated to create a space whereby house music as a genre would get enough acknowledgement and respect locally.

“House of CBD was thus formed so that artistes and DJs can network with future promoters or event organisers so that they can broaden their horizons,” DJ Feel G said.

“The House of CBD movement is all about bridging the gap between local artistes and DJs and their audience so that they are in one space with one common denominator, which is house music.”

He said the movement is targeting all house heads who respect the art of house and lovers of house music.

“If you fall under the mentioned categories, this is the kind of event that you should attend as it’s a 100% house music event that cuts across most of its sub-genres. It also seeks to keep the culture of deejaying alive,” said DJ Feel G.

The DJ said the initiative which was rolled out this year started on a small scale, but it has grown and commands a massive following on Twitter and Instagram.

So far, the likes of DJ Crazy Dee, Stockswit, Just Dre, Kapitol C as well as DJ Nitefreak have graced the event.

“The House of CBD has received so much support from the people of Bulawayo hence the team behind the project seeks to work hard in keeping the agenda alive. The environment is conducive for networking purposes, a vital part of making brand names for our city,” said DJ Feel G.