House of Champions planning bigger event

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HAVING hosted a successful track and field event last month, athletics club House of Champions is scheduling an even bigger event next month.

This time around, the club has scheduled a two-day event that will take place at White City Stadium beginning on November 11.

The event also affords a great opportunity for athletes to seal selection for AUSC Region 5 Games.

Registration for the meet is now open with entry fees pegged at US$1 or $1 000 per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors and US$2 or $2 000 per event per athlete for seniors US$3 or $3 000 per relay team.

The events on offer are: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, Long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, discus, javelin, Hammer throw 4x100m mixed relay, 4x400m mixed relays.

The club is the brainchild of former triple jumper and coach Presley Mabhena.

The whole idea behind coming up with this academy is to nurture and groom talent, and expose it to the competitive world.

The academy was formed a few years ago and has had its programmes hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, things are now shaping up with the hosting of their first track and field event.

