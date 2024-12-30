House of Lumière set to launch in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE House of Lumière (HOL), a multi-faceted company offering spa services, fashion, dining, and hairdressing, is set to make its mark on the local scene with an official launch tomorrow at Surbubs in Bulawayo.

Founded by the talented Bulawayo-born stylist and fashionista, Australian-based Sikhanyisiwe “Khanyi” Moyo, HOL is set to change the game.

In an interview, Prudence B Ntabeni, Marketing Manager for HOL and Yethembe Chasokela who is the administrator at HOL, conveyed her excitement for the launch.

“I’m extremely excited! This launch marks a milestone for House of Lumière, and we can’t wait to share our unique blend of African heritage and Western spirit with the world,” said Ntabeni.

Preparations are in full swing, and attendees can anticipate a spectacular event.

“Fashion enthusiasts will enjoy luxurious and timeless clothing and accessories, while foodies will savour our gourmet cuisine. Spa and hair care lovers will indulge in pampering treatments. Expect live performances, runway showcases, culinary delights, fireworks displays, and interactive experiences that will usher in networking opportunities,” Chasokela explained.

According to Ntabeni and Chasokela the launch will attract a variety of notable guests, including local influencers and business figures. Among those expected are up-and-coming acts such as Trizzy Letwin, Unspoken E, Black Opps, Crazy Masters, MandyBird, DJ Dc7, Celine Dee, and seasoned personnel such as Emity Smooth DJ, and Honorable Dr. Dumisani Mankunzini.

HOL aims to revitalise Bulawayo’s fashion landscape by offering exclusive, high-end shopping experiences and fostering community engagement through vibrant events.

The company seeks to showcase a unique fusion of African and Western styles, positioning Bulawayo as a luxury destination and a one-stop shop for fashion, spa services, dining, and hairdressing.

The launch promises an unforgettable experience, featuring live music, a lavish buffet, a fashion show, and a poolside ambiance.