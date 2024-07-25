Housebreaker jailed three years

Diana Baloyi Moyo

TWO counts of unlawful entry into premises and theft have landed a man from Chipinge in jail.

Admire Chadira (43) appeared at the Chipinge Magistrate court and was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “Sometime in June 2024, the accused person proceeded to the 38-year-old complainant’s homestead whilst she was away and forcefully opened the door using an iron bar. Whilst inside the accused person stole two blankets, two comforters, two plastic dishes, three plastic lunchboxes, two kango plates, clothes as well as a gas tank.

“On the 14th of July 2024, the complainant went to her son’s home and discovered that his property was missing. As she was looking around she saw the accused person who sought refuge under the bed before fleeing the scene. She discovered that he had already stolen a welding machine, a gas tank, an invertor, a wheelbarrow and some clothes”

“The accused person was arrested for both offences on the 16th of July 2024 following a tip-off to the effect that the accused person was in possession of property that was suspected to have been stolen. Both counts were treated as one for the purposes of the sentence. He was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment of which 2 months were suspended on condition of restitution. He will serve 34 months effectively,” said the NPAZ