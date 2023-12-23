  • Today Sat, 23 Dec 2023

Houses submerged in water following heavy rains in Harare

Houses submerged in water following heavy rains in Harare Homes submerged in water

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

NEARLY 15 houses were submerged in water after heavy rains and a juvenile (6) has been reported missing.

In a statement, police said several people in Budiriro 4 Paddock area, Harare were rescued by the Police Sub-Aqua Unit.

The Unit also rescued 19 families whose houses were submerged in water in Kuwadzana Extension

“The ZRP reports a sad incident where nearly 15 houses were submerged in water in Budiriro 4 Paddock area, Harare. Several people were marooned and rescued by ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit while a six-year-old minor is missing after heavy rains pounded Harare and surrounding areas last night and today. The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit has also rescued 19 families in Kuwadzana Extension where some houses had been submerged in water,” reads the statement.

 

