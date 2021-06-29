Houston Dynamo FC sign defender Teenage Hadebe as Designated Player

Houston Dynamo FC signed defender Teenage Hadebe as a Designated Player on a full transfer from Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey’s Süper Lig, the club announced on Monday. Houston signed the 25-year-old through the 2023 season with a club option for the 2024 season. The Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, native joins Houston after two seasons in Europe with Yeni Malatyaspor. The defender appeared in 60 games for the Turkish side and scored two goals in his last season with Yeni Malatyaspor. Hadebe earned Süper Lig Team of the Season honors following his first year with the club and earned Turkish Süper Lig Team of the Week honors five times during the 2020/2021 season. The left-footed central defender also represented Yeni Malatyaspor in the Uefa Europa League against Olumpija from Slovenia in a tournament qualifier in 2019. “After a lengthy process we are very pleased to have secured the transfer of Teenage Hadebe to Houston. Teenage is a naturally left-footed centre-back with speed, athleticism and an imposing presence,” said senior vice-president and general manager Matt Jordan. “We are pleased that in the prime of his career, at 25 years old, he chose to be a part of our club. We are confident he has the qualities to be successful in our system. We’d also like to thank Ted Segal and our ownership group for their support in making this transaction possible as we build for 2021 and beyond.” Hadebe joined Yeni Maltyaspor after two seasons with Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa’s DStv Premiership from 2017-2019. The defender led tChiefs to the Nedbank Cup final in 2019 and tallied an assist in the 2-0 victory over Cape Town City in the tournament’s quarter-finals. Hadebe also represented the South African side in the Caf Confederation Cup, earning four appearances through the second round. “Teenage is a player that we had been following for quite some time,” Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos said. “His athletic ability and excellent speed made him one of the best defenders in the Turkish Super League and will be a perfect partner for Tim Parker as they grow together for years to come.” The 25-year-old began his career in his hometown of Bulawayo, making his debut as a 17-year old with Bantu ‘Tshintsha Guluva’ Rovers Football Club, where he played from 2012-2015. The defender remained in Bulawayo and joined Highlanders FC for a season and finished his career in Zimbabwe in 2017 with Chicken Inn FC. Internationally, Hadebe has earned 17 caps with the Zimbabwe national team since making his debut as a 21-year-old in a 3-0 victory against Liberia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The defender has appeared in three of the four matches played by Zimbabwe in 2021. His last outing was a 90-minute shift in a 1-0 victory over Botswana on March 25 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. With the addition of Hadebe, the Dynamo have 28 players on the roster and all six international spots are occupied. – Houstondynamofc.com