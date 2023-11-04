How a doctor’s hobby turned into a Presidential commission

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

KEITH NDLOVU is not your ordinary doctor. He is also a talented visual artist who has been commissioned by President Mnangagwa to create a series of portraits of the national heroes of Zimbabwe. The portraits, which will be displayed at the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden, are a tribute to the men and women who fought for the liberation and development of the country.

Ndlovu, who hails from Hwange in Matabeleland North, started drawing as a hobby in 2017, when he was in his third year of medical school. He used art as an escape from the pressures of his profession, and soon discovered his passion and talent for it. He began by doing portraits for his friends, and then moved on to drawing international stars and prominent public figures, such as Lewis Hamilton, Tiger Woods, and the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi. His work caught the attention of many of his subjects, who endorsed him on social media and praised his skills.

But Ndlovu had a bigger dream. He wanted to create a series of portraits of the national heroes of Zimbabwe, to honour and recognise their contributions to the history and culture of the country. He wanted his portraits to be hung in a building of national significance, where future generations of Zimbabweans could see and remember where they came from.

“I created the concept note for this project four years ago. I got the pleasure of being invited by President Mnangagwa, who had been gifted with a drawing that I had done. I am told he loved the drawing so much that he wanted to meet me and support my work. When I met him, I got the chance to share my dream project, which he approved and the work has begun,” said Ndlovu.

He said he was grateful and honoured by the President’s gesture, and described him as a thoughtful and kind person.

“I think it takes a very thoughtful and kind person to do what the President did for me. To go out of his way to invite a boy from Matabeleland North to meet him and offer his support is truly special and I am grateful and honored by his gesture,” he said.

Ndlovu said the list of national heroes is still being finalised by stakeholders, but some of the portraits have been shared on his social media platforms. The portraits are life size, measuring 2m × 1.5m, and capture the essence and personality of each hero. Some of the heroes include President Mnangagwa, the late President Robert Mugabe, Vice President Joshua Nkomo, Josiah Tongogara, George Silundika, Mbuya Nehanda, and Leopold Takawira, among others.

The art series also comprises portraits of the Big Five and five national heritage sites, such as the Great Zimbabwe, the Victoria Falls, and the Matobo Hills. Ndlovu said he wanted to showcase the beauty and diversity of the country’s natural and cultural heritage, as well as its human heroes.

Ndlovu said he faced a lot of pressure balancing his work and his art, but he always tried to do his best with everything. He said he loves both his professions, and he hopes to inspire others to pursue their passions and dreams.

“I am a medical doctor at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, which is the largest and busiest hospital in the country. The pressure does get overwhelming, but I always try to do my best with everything with the little time I get. I love being a doctor and I love being an artist. I hope to inspire other young Zimbabweans to follow their dreams and do what they love,” he said.

Ndlovu has created portraits of prominent public figures and buildings, including Blanket Mine, Rank Zimbabwe, Kuda Tagwirei, Vusi Thembekwayo and Tendai Mtawarira ‘The Beast’, among others. He said he enjoys drawing people who have made an impact in their fields and in society, and he hopes to do more of such portraits in the future.

Ndlovu’s art series is set to be completed and hung at the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden, which was officially opened by President Mnangagwa in September this year. The building, which has a capacity of 650 seats, is a symbol of the country’s democracy and development. Ndlovu said he is proud to be part of this historic project, and he hopes that his portraits will carry his legacy as well as celebrate the people who dedicated their lives for the country.

“I am proud to be Zimbabwean, our culture, the history of this country and the men and women who have shaped that history. I had a dream to create a series of these heroes of the liberation struggle as a way of honouring and recognizing them.

My dream was for this series of portraits to be hung in a building of national significance for the next generations of Zimbabweans to see and remember where we come from,” he said.