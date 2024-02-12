How Cypho went from Hwange to Chinotimba and became a music phenomenon

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

SIPHO Peter Jembere, better known by his stage name Cypho (iShona lenkosi), is a rising star in the Zimbabwean music scene.SIPHO Peter Jemberewho hails from Hwange but now lives in Chinotimba Victoria Falls, has released over 20 singles since he started his music career in 2013.

In an interview, Sipho shared his passion for music and his achievements so far.

“I started music in 2013. I can sing, I can rap. I chose this path for self-expression and for the love of music. I do not have albums, I have singles and I have up to about 20 singles up to date now,” he said.

Some of his singles have made it to the top 20 charts on Breeze FM and Chart Rockers, such as Party All Night, a collaboration with Razz Mahlazi, Natural Beauty and My Everything, which he did solo.

“In 2021 up to 2022, ‘My Everything’ made it to the top at Breeze FM,” he said.

Sipho has also performed his music in various venues around Victoria Falls, and credited Otrizy P from Lyric Squad Crew for inspiring him to pursue music.

“My music journey began in 2013 and it was because of Otrizy P from the Lyric Squad Crew who used to come to me with some lyrics to correct here and there, to make it sound better. He then told me that I can do this thing. Then in April 2013 I released Heavy Pot,” he said.

For the year 2024, Sipho has promised his fans more music, more shows and more video shoots.

“My fans should expect more music because more music is coming. In January I have released a track called Ndivhenekerei, and more tracks are coming as I am in the mood of love and there is a track about love coming. Check out my platforms, it will be dropping soon. I also plan to do more shows this year and video shoots as well and I will make sure to update my fans on each development,” he said.

“My music is now available on Spotify, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.”

The artist also revealed his dreams for the future, saying that he sees himself performing on big stages with big names, representing his country.

“I see myself in the near future performing on big stages with big men, representing my country. Life situations inspire me to write music and also the love of art. God is my mentor and I am having fun with the talent God gave me,” he said.

He acknowledged that he has faced financial challenges in the music industry, but has managed to fund himself.

“Financial challenges are a major challenge in the music industry and I have not yet found sponsorship, so I am still funding myself,” he said.

Finally, Sipho gave a word of advice to the youth, urging them to be themselves and to avoid drugs.

“To the youth out there I say ‘Be yourself’, be natural, do not try to be someone else and say no to drugs,” he said.