How Drug Free Zimbabwe is saving lives through awareness programmes

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

DRUG and substance abuse is a serious problem that affects many people in Zimbabwe, especially the youth. It can ruin their health, their relationships, their education, and their future. That is why Drug Free Zim, a community organisation, is on a mission to educate and empower the citizens of Zimbabwe about the dangers of addiction and how to help those who are struggling with it.

Drug Free Zim has been hosting Drug Awareness programmes across the country since the beginning of this year. They have held eight programmes so far, in Harare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe and Gweru. The next one is scheduled to take place in Bulawayo on December 16 at the Academy of Music.

The programmes are designed to inform and inspire the attendees, who include adults, school children, and stakeholders from various sectors. The programmes feature presentations by medical professionals and law enforcement agents, who explain the types of drugs being used in the country, the devastating consequences upon the users and the referral pathways to assist those in need. The programmes also include testimonies by recovering addicts, who share their personal stories of addiction and recovery and families who suffer the consequences of living with addicts in the home, who share their experiences and challenges.

The convener for Drug Free Zim, Billy Jasat, who is also a board member of Pumumvuri Mental Health and an associate member of the Islamic Medical Association of Zimbabwe, said the programmes are a response to the alarming increase in drug and alcohol abuse among young people after the Covid-19 period.

“There was a noticeable and an alarming increase in the use of dangerous drugs and alcohol, particularly by the youth after the Covid-19 period. Statistics made available by the World Health Organisation in 2019 relating to teenagers abusing substances was frightening and this galvanised Drug Free Zim into alerting and educating the citizens of Zimbabwe of the growing Drug and substance abuse that threatened to destroy the future potential of Zimbabweans,” he said.

He said it is their hope that attendees of the seminars will utilise the knowledge gained and empower their communities in identifying and assisting those struggling with addiction.

“It’s our hope that the people who attended the programme and were certified, will take the knowledge gained and empower their communities on methods of identifying and helping the addicts in need,” said Jasat.

Jasat, who is also a member of various organisations including the Arcadia C.H.I.L.D Trust, said his passion for helping others stems from his personal experience with addiction. He said he knows the lifelong battle of rebuilding one’s dignity and integrity after overcoming addiction, as well as the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction in society. Jasat, who is 69 years old, dedicates himself full-time to this work and relies on the support of generous individuals to sustain Drug Free Zim’s services.

Jasat also highlighted the success of Drug Free Zim’s previous awareness programmes, which has attracted thousands of attendees across the country.

“Over 4 000 adults attended the seven programmes held thus far and we are expecting a crowd of 400 and more at the Bulawayo programme. We have had the privilege of hosting schools and were honoured to partner a host of stakeholders including the Government at an Epworth Outreach programme that attracted over three thousand five hundred school children. Besides the Epworth project we had hosted over one thousand school children at various schools in Harare and Kwekwe,” he said.

He also mentioned that through sponsors, they have been giving out anti-drug t-shirts for free in the past, but have now switched to handing out caps with the anti-drug slogans, sponsor logos, and the Zimbabwean flag printed on them.

“We believe that with these ‘walking billboards’ we sensitise the youth to the dangers of substance abuse,” he said.