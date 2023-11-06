How I overcame drug abuse: viral podcaster ‘Killer Knox’ bares his soul

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

AFTER seeing how his friends were being destroyed by drugs they were taking in the name of ‘enjoyment,’ Knowledge Shumba (27) says he knew he had to get something that would save him or he would fall into the same death trap as his friends.

Popularly known as Killer Knox on the streets the Ekasi Stories podcast presenter bared his soul to the Chronicle in a no holds barred interview about his fight against the scourge that is destroying many youths in the country.

Drug abuse is so bad that it has been declared a national disaster.

Knowledge said for him, his saving grace was the camera as he saw purpose in being in front of it and it gave him the strength to leave the menace of drug and substance abuse.

Knowledge painted a worrying picture about how taking drugs and substances was the in thing for him and his friends as they would spend the whole day doing nothing but sitting and daring each other about who would do the most drugs.

He said his crew counted a day as a total waste if they did not drink beer until they fell into a stupor or snorted crystal meth and smoked mbanje until they became senseless.

For knowledge, the worst part was that even though he was working, he was not progressing in life because as soon as he got money he would splash it on drugs.

“I knew l was in trouble when two of my friends were admitted to Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital because they were now addicts and slowly losing their minds. As if that was not enough, my other friend was hit by a car while drunk and died on the spot. On the day of his funeral, l sat in my room and told myself enough was enough l was not going to continue risking my life like that,” he said.

He says that is when he started looking for something which would make him forget about drugs.

Knowledge says for some time he felt like giving up as nothing was popping up in his mind.

His Damascene Moment came one day when he made a short video pretending to be presenting and was shocked to see how good the video was.The presenter says that is when he knew that the camera was his shield and to make it relevant he decided to do something that would relate with young people like him.

“That is when the podcast was started and instead of doing shows on just anything l made sure to make videos that touch on real life things which affect youths and causes them to take drugs. We post the podcasts on social media. The camera really saved me because ever since l started doing my podcast l haven’t abused drugs,” said Killer Knox.

He said youths should look for a hobby which will make staying away from drugs and substance abuse worth it.

@flora_sibanda